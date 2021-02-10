Elton John, Michael Caine in Covid-19 vaccine ad

LONDON (REUTERS) - Two of Britain's most famous performers, singer Elton John and actor Michael Caine, have joined forces to lampoon themselves in a comic advertisement encouraging the public to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

The 90-second ad sees John, 73, send up his flamboyant reputation, while Caine, 87, mocks himself by repeating the famous catchphrase used by his innumerable impersonators: "Not many people know that".

Britain has currently delivered first doses of vaccine to more than 12.6 million people and is on course to reach its target of reaching 15 million in the top four priority groups, including those aged over 70, by Monday.

However, there is concern that some people will shun the vaccines because of misinformation or conspiracy theories about the shots.

Speaking about his participation in the commercial, released on Wednesday (Feb 10), John said: "I wanted to take part in this film to help show people the benefits of getting vaccinated and how it helps protect ourselves and the people we love. I hope we can all come together and do our bit in the fight against this wretched disease."