Mexico probes Ticketmaster after Bad Bunny fans get fake tickets

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s consumer protection agency is investigating whether Ticketmaster is to blame for stranding more than a thousand Bad Bunny fans outside a concert last week.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed to get money back to the ticket holders who were rejected at the doors of Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium last Friday.

Their tickets had been cloned, he said.

“It moved us to see young people crying because they cloned their tickets, because they committed fraud against them,” said Amlo, as the Mexican president is known, at his daily press conference on Wednesday.

It was not Bad Bunny’s fault, he said. “It’s the fault of the ticket sellers.”

In a statement, Ticketmaster denied any wrongdoing and blamed the rejections on an “unprecedented number of counterfeit tickets” that caused confusion and “impeded the identification of legitimate tickets for some moments”.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment, added that more than 4.5 million people sought tickets for only 120,000 seats over two days. It said it was cooperating with the investigation and denied overselling tickets.

Mr Ricardo Sheffield, the head of Mexico’s consumer protection agency, said in an interview with the Mexican outlet Aristegui Noticias on Monday that Ticketmaster could be fined for the approximately 1,600 people affected.

It would then be forced to pay those customers an extra 20 per cent of the value of each ticket beyond full reimbursement, he said.

In its statement, Ticketmaster said it would provide an additional 20 per cent refund to any customer that requested a refund as well.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton powerhouse, sold out venues across North America for his tours in 2022, grossing US$393.3 million (S$530 million) and selling more than 1.6 million tickets, according to end-of-year data from industry group Pollstar.