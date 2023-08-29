Messy romances of Asian Americans in Randall Park’s comedy Shortcomings

PARK CITY, Utah – Opening exclusively at The Projector on Thursday, the comedy Shortcomings follows the romantic lives of three Asian Americans and, in an early scene, pokes fun at Hollywood comedies about Asian Americans.

But the story is really about navigating life and finding oneself, say its stars, who believe the film marks a new era where Hollywood movies with Asian characters do not have to be just about their cultural identity.

Justin Min plays Ben, a moody, struggling film-maker forced to confront what he wants from life and love when his girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki) moves to New York for a job.

And his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola) suddenly finds herself on a romantic roller coaster as well.

The movie is the directorial debut of Korean-American actor Randall Park, who starred in the sitcom Fresh Off The Boat (2015 to 2020).

Shortcomings features appearances by Park as well as Oscar-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once, 2022) and Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng.

And one of its main themes, the travails of modern dating, will strike a chord with a lot of viewers, says Min, 33, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, earlier in 2023.

Dating “has always been challenging, but I think particularly because of the pandemic, it’s felt a lot more disconnected in many ways”, says the Korean-American star, who appears in superhero series The Umbrella Academy (2019 to present).

“I think people are now used to meeting people online, which is great, but it’s also difficult to establish a real connection.”

The film touches on some unique issues involved in dating an Asian American, something Ben is keenly aware of as he pursues his desire to date white women.

But Min clarifies that the movie – which was adapted by Japanese-American cartoonist Adrian Tomine from his 2007 graphic novel of the same name – is not about race per se.

“It’s about these characters navigating life, which includes dating, and having real, honest conversations about those topics,” says the actor, who also appeared in the hit comedy-drama Beef (2023).