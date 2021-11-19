Meghan Markle appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

LOS ANGELES • Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, sat down with DeGeneres for an episode that will air in the United States on Thursday, producers of the daytime show said on Wednesday.

It will be the first big television appearance for Markle since she and her husband gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March and spelt out their unhappiness at life within the royal family.

The former Suits (2011 to 2019) actress, who gave up her acting career when she married Prince Harry in 2018, related an anecdote about her many auditions when she was starting out as an actress in Los Angeles, according to a clip of her surprise appearance.

"I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and, at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," she told DeGeneres.

"So, after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."

Since quitting their royal duties and moving to California last year, Markle and Prince Harry have largely restricted their public outings to charitable events or conferences that promote the work of their Archewell foundation on issues ranging from disinformation in the media and women to hunger and mental health.

They have also signed lucrative deals with streaming platforms Netflix and Spotify to produce their own television shows and podcasts.

REUTERS