Meet the 3 Singapore brands used by guitarists from Bruno Mars to DPM Lawrence Wong

The company’s four guitar pedals run on Alabs’ Wizard Audio Virtual Engine, a piece of technology that Mr Lee, who studied programming and is a self-taught guitarist, created.

After its inception, the research and development team based here was supported by its sales and branding partners from China. In 2023, after frequent shuttling between Singapore and China, the company based itself in Guangzhou. It now comprises 10 people who make up the research and development, sales and branding teams.

In an e-mail reply, Alabs’ spokesman says of their move to China: “This decision was driven by our team’s unwritten tradition of everyone participating in production and quality control. Each person must experience the production line at least once, rather than just sit behind a computer with no interaction with the products or consumers.”

The company started out selling its products to the US market via Amazon, but has since expanded to the United Kingdom and Japan, and has partnered distributors in Thailand and Russia. It sells about 300 to 600 products a month.

Alabs also collaborates with sister company Starfavor, which makes music instruments, by providing the latter with digital pianos, drum accessories and home audio equipment.

Artistes who are collaborating with Alabs and using its pedals include American post-hardcore band La Dispute, Japanese noise rock band Bo Ningen and American shoegaze musician Wisp.

Alabs’ spokesman says they were “pleasantly surprised” to discover DPM Wong’s post, adding: “About three months back, we clocked him following our Instagram. We even toyed with the idea of DM-ing (direct messaging) him, maybe sending him a set of pedals since he’s into guitars and follows a bunch of big brands. But we’re a bit shy and didn’t want to bother him, so we dropped that notion.”