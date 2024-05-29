Medics on Singaporean director Chiang Wei Liang’s Cannes-awarded Mongrel went into action when a real emergency hit

SINGAPORE – Singaporean writer-director Chiang Wei Liang was shooting in rural Taiwan in 2023 when a tragedy unfolded, one with eerie echoes of the story contained in his Taiwanese-Thai film Mongrel.

It made headlines recently for being awarded the Camera d’Or Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival, which ran from May 14 to 25. The Camera d’Or recognises excellence in a film-maker’s first feature film, while the Special Mention is conferred on films that do not win the main prize, but deserve recognition for their outstanding quality.

Chiang, 37, was filming a scene in which emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were outside a house and unable to enter because a relative had locked the doors after leaving, trapping a sick woman and her foreign helper inside. The scene was based on a real-life incident that had happened to an uncle of Chiang’s.

Chiang had hired real paramedics to play EMTs in Mongrel.

“Our producer rushed in and said, ‘Hey, we need the EMTs right now,’” the film-maker recalls.

In a house nearby, a man had suffered a cardiac arrest. The EMTs rushed over but could not save him. The ambulance took 45 minutes to arrive, a tragic illustration of the way rural communities in Taiwan are starved of medical services, forcing them to turn to foreign caregivers – some of them undocumented – to help their sick and aged.

Taiwanese film-maker Yin You Qiao has a co-director credit on Mongrel. Chiang spoke to The Straits Times over Zoom from Lyon, France, where he is taking a break before heading to Paris to conduct screenings and panels related to his Cannes award.