Medical drama The Pitt, comedy Hacks lead Emmy nominations
- The medical drama The Pitt leads with 25 Emmy nominations, followed closely by the comedy Hacks with 24, both highlighting HBO Max's strong showing.
- Netflix’s limited series Beef earned 16 nominations, while Apple TV’s Pluribus and Widow’s Bay also gained significant recognition with 18 and 19 nominations.
- The Emmy gala will take place on September 14 in Los Angeles, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, featuring strong contenders across drama, comedy, and limited series categories.
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LOS ANGELES - Gritty medical drama The Pitt and inter-generational comedy Hacks on July 8 topped the nominations for the Emmys, television’s equivalent of the Oscars.
The Pitt racked up 25 nominations including one for best drama, while the fifth and final season of Hacks earned 24 nominations including one for best comedy.
The one-two punch was a bright spot for HBO Max, the home of both programmes.
Netflix’s Beef topped the nominations among the limited series contenders with 16.
The Pitt – a cross between ER and 24, and 2025’s winner for best drama – follows the stressed-out workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.
Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the show started slowly but became a word-of-mouth sensation.
Noah Wyle – who rose to fame on ER – has racked up prizes as star of The Pitt, including an Emmy, and is again a nominee for best drama actor this time around.
Another top drama contender is Pluribus – created by Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad) – with 18 nominations.
The Apple TV show is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which most of humanity has been infected with an alien virus creating a peaceful hive mind, with only 13 outliers immune.
Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award earlier this year for the show, is an early favourite for the Emmy for best drama actress.
The other contenders for best drama include Keri Russell’s political soap opera The Diplomat, spy series Slow Horses and Game Of Thrones prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.
Hacks versus Widow’s Bay
On the comedy side, after 2025’s big wins for Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire The Studio, the competition looks set to feature an old favourite and a newcomer.
Hacks, the tale of a stand-up comedian trying to revive her career and the dysfunctional millennial assistant who helps her, leads the way with 24 nominations.
The show’s star Jean Smart has already won four Emmys for her portrayal of Deborah Vance and is nominated once again, as is co-star Hannah Einbinder, who won her first Emmy in 2025.
Apple TV’s new horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay has made a big splash, earning 19 nominations – the third most overall.
It stars Matthew Rhys as a wacky New England mayor who is trying to boost tourism on his island, which residents believe is haunted.
The rest of the field is nevertheless strong, with Apple TV’s Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapists, and the final season of The Bear, a dark satire set in the Chicago restaurant world, in the mix.
The Bear has racked up 21 Emmys in past years, including two for star Jeremy Allen White, but he was left out of the proceedings this time.
Among the nominees for best limited series are social drama Beef and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr And Carolyn Bessette.
Love Story drummed up controversy – and viewers – with its revisiting of the A-list couple’s courtship and untimely deaths, but it only earned six nominations.
Beef, a Netflix anthology, stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in its second iteration, which focuses on the explosive dynamic between two couples.
The Sept 14 gala in Los Angeles will be hosted by veteran Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. AFP
Emmy nominees in key categories
Outstanding drama series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Outstanding limited or anthology series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Lead actor, drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead actress, drama
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead actor, comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Lead actress, comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead actor, limited or anthology series or movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Lead actress, limited or anthology series or movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Supporting actor, drama
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Supporting actress, drama
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Supporting actor, comedy
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Supporting actress, comedy
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting actor, limited or anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Supporting actress, limited or anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Programmes with most overall nominations:
The Pitt - 25
Hacks - 24
Widow’s Bay - 19
Pluribus - 18
Beef - 16