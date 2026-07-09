Medical drama The Pitt, comedy Hacks lead Emmy nominations

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The Pitt – starring Noah Wyle – follows the stressed-out workers in a Pittsburgh hospital emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

LOS ANGELES - Gritty medical drama The Pitt and inter-generational comedy Hacks on July 8 topped the nominations for the Emmys, television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The Pitt racked up 25 nominations including one for best drama, while the fifth and final season of Hacks earned 24 nominations including one for best comedy.

The one-two punch was a bright spot for HBO Max, the home of both programmes.

Netflix’s Beef topped the nominations among the limited series contenders with 16.

The Pitt – a cross between ER and 24, and 2025’s winner for best drama – follows the stressed-out workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the show started slowly but became a word-of-mouth sensation.

Noah Wyle – who rose to fame on ER – has racked up prizes as star of The Pitt, including an Emmy, and is again a nominee for best drama actor this time around.

Another top drama contender is Pluribus – created by Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad) – with 18 nominations.

The Apple TV show is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which most of humanity has been infected with an alien virus creating a peaceful hive mind, with only 13 outliers immune.

Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award earlier this year for the show, is an early favourite for the Emmy for best drama actress.

The other contenders for best drama include Keri Russell’s political soap opera The Diplomat, spy series Slow Horses and Game Of Thrones prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

Hacks versus Widow’s Bay

On the comedy side, after 2025’s big wins for Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire The Studio, the competition looks set to feature an old favourite and a newcomer.

Hacks, the tale of a stand-up comedian trying to revive her career and the dysfunctional millennial assistant who helps her, leads the way with 24 nominations.

The show’s star Jean Smart has already won four Emmys for her portrayal of Deborah Vance and is nominated once again, as is co-star Hannah Einbinder, who won her first Emmy in 2025.

Apple TV’s new horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay has made a big splash, earning 19 nominations – the third most overall.

It stars Matthew Rhys as a wacky New England mayor who is trying to boost tourism on his island, which residents believe is haunted.

The rest of the field is nevertheless strong, with Apple TV’s Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapists, and the final season of The Bear, a dark satire set in the Chicago restaurant world, in the mix.

The Bear has racked up 21 Emmys in past years, including two for star Jeremy Allen White, but he was left out of the proceedings this time.

Among the nominees for best limited series are social drama Beef and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr And Carolyn Bessette.

Love Story drummed up controversy – and viewers – with its revisiting of the A-list couple’s courtship and untimely deaths, but it only earned six nominations.

Beef, a Netflix anthology, stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in its second iteration, which focuses on the explosive dynamic between two couples.

The Sept 14 gala in Los Angeles will be hosted by veteran Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. AFP

Emmy nominees in key categories

Outstanding drama series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Outstanding limited or anthology series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lead actor, drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress, drama

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead actor, comedy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Lead actress, comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor, limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Lead actress, limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Supporting actor, drama

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Supporting actress, drama

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting actor, comedy

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress, comedy

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting actor, limited or anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Supporting actress, limited or anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Programmes with most overall nominations:

The Pitt - 25

Hacks - 24

Widow’s Bay - 19

Pluribus - 18

Beef - 16