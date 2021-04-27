Mediacorp kept in the dark, to drop Shane Pow

Broadcaster Mediacorp is terminating its contract with actor Shane Pow, 29, who was charged last Thursday with drink driving.

In a statement yesterday, Mediacorp said Pow had kept them in the dark: "Mediacorp would like to clarify that we were not aware of the drink driving charge involving Shane Pow prior to it being reported in the media on April 22."

It added: "We do not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law. We constantly remind our artistes that their fans and members of the public look to them as role models, and they are expected to behave as such."

The Straits Times reported last week that Pow was stopped at around 11.20pm on Sept 17 last year while allegedly driving a van along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway with at least 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. This exceeds the limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Pow was previously convicted of drink driving in 2014.

"Shane did not inform the artiste management team about this matter that took place in September 2020," said Mediacorp, adding Pow was found to have breached Covid-19 safe management measures in October. He was fined for this offence and internal disciplinary action was also taken.

"Taking into account all the above issues, Mediacorp has decided to part ways with Shane."

Pow was one of 13 people who attended Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party on Oct 2 last year. The party was a breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which at that time required gatherings to be kept to groups of five or less.

Actor Terence Cao, who hosted the party at his residence, and a male guest named Lance Lim Chee Keong were charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act last month.

Though he is parting ways with Mediacorp, Pow, who is under its talent management arm The Celebrity Agency, is required to complete outstanding work until next Tuesday.

He also took part in filming two upcoming drama series Soul Old Yet So Young and The Heartland Hero, which are scheduled to air in June and July respectively. These will air as planned as filming and production with Pow have been largely completed.

Pow was talent-spotted at the Singapore Manhunt finals in 2011 and has acted in series such as Mister Flower (2020) and C.L.I.F. 5 (2019).

He received the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award in 2015.

Other local artistes have had their fair share of road trouble, including Christopher Lee, who was involved in a hit-and-run incident in 2006. He was subsequently given a four-week jail term in 2007, on top of being fined and banned from driving for three years.

Actress Rui En, too, was once fined $700 for careless driving after knocking down a stationary motorcycle with her car in 2016.