Mediacorp drama Highway To Somewhere criticised for portraying Malaysia as scam-ridden country

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Highway To Somewhere stars (from left) Herman Keh, Seow Sin Nee, Jasmine Sim and Bonnie Loo.

A Mediacorp drama has drawn the ire of Malaysian organisations for portraying Malaysia as a scam-ridden country, prompting concerns of damage to the country’s reputation.

The local 20-episode Chinese-language series Highway To Somewhere, which showcases several tourist spots in Malaysia, concluded its run on Channel 8 on April 7. It is still available on mewatch.

It centres on a couple - played by Singaporean actors Romeo Tan and Jeanette Aw - who travel to Malaysia while their marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Jeanette Aw (right) and Romeo Tan in Channel 8 drama Highway To Somewhere. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

There, they run into a Singaporean group of friends - portrayed by actors Herman Keh, Seow Sin Nee, Bonnie Loo and Jasmine Sim - who encounter a scam syndicate during their road trip.

In a Facebook post on April 7, the Malaysia Ma-Zhong Tradition Culture Association (MMZTCA) criticised Highway To Somewhere for portraying Malaysia in a bad light.

Emphasising that the country is a harmonious multicultural society, MMZTCA founding president Lee Yong Kwee noted the show’s alleged misrepresentations could lead to tourists’ misconception that the country is a hub for scams. He expressed worry over the impact on Malaysia’s tourism industry and cultural reputation.

Mr Andrew Tan, the president of the Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association, added in the same post: “We hope the relevant authorities in Singapore will take note of this TV series, and request that they consider halting the broadcast.”

When contacted by local Chinese-language publication Shin Min Daily News on April 8, the show’s screenwriter Ang Eng Tee explained that he came across news reports of syndicates targeting Singaporeans and Malaysians and stressed there was no intention to associate Malaysia with scams.

He added that the mastermind of the scam syndicate encountered by the show’s characters hailed from abroad and that the storyline ended on a positive note with the criminals’ arrests.

“I hope the show serves as a reminder that scams are becoming more rampant. No matter the country, we need to be vigilant,” Ang said.

Highway To Somewhere was filmed at several tourist attractions in Malaysia. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

The drama was filmed over two months in Malaysia, with locations including Ipoh, Kukup and Port Dickson. The country was picked as a shooting location since Highway To Somewhere revolved around road trips and Singaporeans often cross the border for travel, he explained.

“We also shot many of Malaysia’s scenic spots beautifully. There was no intention to portray it as a place for fraud.”

The screenwriter added that he had received positive feedback about the show, with his friends expressing their interest to visit the attractions featured.

The show’s director Oh Liang Cai told Shin Min that the scam storyline was only a small part of the show’s plot, and the objective was to spotlight unknown attractions and showcase Malaysia’s beauty.

In response to requests from Malaysian organisations to stop airing the show, Oh believes the relevant authorities would look into the matter.