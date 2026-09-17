McDonald’s partners G-Dragon to launch Korean-inspired gochujang butter burgers

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The campaign will be rolled out sequentially from Sept 17 in countries including China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

SEOUL – McDonald’s Korea is taking a flavour inspired by Korea’s spicy chilli paste gochujang to the wider Asian market Korea with G-Dragon fronting a campaign across 13 countries in the region.

The campaign will be rolled out sequentially from Sept 17 in countries including China, Vietnam and Indonesia. Each market will develop its own menu offerings based on the gochujang-butter sauce based on local tastes and market characteristics.

McDonald’s Korea has begun its campaign by launching two new chicken burgers – the McCrispy Gochujang Butter and McSpicy Gochujang Butter – along with the gochujang-butter sauce as a separate dipping option.

According to the company, the McCrispy Gochujang Butter features a Cajun-seasoned chicken thigh patty topped with the sauce and Colby Jack cheese while the McSpicy Gochujang Butter uses a spicy chicken breast patty with the same sauce and cheese.

McDonald’s Korea said the choice of gochujang reflects the growing international interest in Korean flavours, particularly among younger consumers across the globe who share their experiences with Korean tastes via social media.

The campaign will also extend beyond food in collaboration with K-pop celebrity G-Dragon.

Later in September, McDonald’s Korea plans to release limited-edition merchandise developed in collaboration with Peaceminusone, a fashion and lifestyle brand founded by G-Dragon. Further details on the merchandise will be announced later.

McDonald’s Korea said the campaign marks a significant step in exporting a menu concept developed locally to other Asian markets with participating countries adapting the core concept to their respective customers. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK