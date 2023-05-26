McDonald’s collaborates with NewJeans on Chicken Dance Campaign, includes a Singapore stop

SEOUL – K-pop girl group NewJeans will soon be appearing at a fast food outlet near you – at least on the packaging.

The popular quintet, which made their debut in July 2022, are collaborating with McDonald’s to launch the NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign, reported South Korean entertainment portal Soompi.

According to an Instagram post by McDonald’s South Korea on Friday, the campaign will kick off in South Korea on June 1 and continue to the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam. Dates for the Singapore and Vietnam launch have not been announced.

NewJeans – comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, who are aged 15 to 19 – will appear in advertisements as well as on special packaging on chicken items.

The fast food chain previously teamed up with the group to launch two new chicken burger menus in South Korea in March. It also worked with K-pop boy band BTS in 2021 to offer the wildly popular The BTS Meal in 50 countries.

Earlier this week, NewJeans made the list of Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders, alongside British actress Florence Pugh, Argentine deejay Bizarrap, American TikTok star Drew Afualo and British professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick.

Time magazine noted that two of NewJeans’ singles, Ditto and OMG, stayed on the Billboard 100 for five weeks in 2023, and in March, the band became the fastest South Korean act to hit one billion streams on Spotify in just 219 days, despite having released only a handful of songs.

In August, they will be the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, the United States.