Mayday’s Ashin falls 2m from stage during ‘F3 reunion’ show in Shanghai

Mayday lead vocalist Ashin was seen in videos on social media to have lost his footing and fallen off the stage during a performance.

The show was the last of four much-publicised performances held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, titled the F* Forever tour. It featured three members of Taiwanese boy band F4: Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Van Ness Wu. The trio performed under the name F3 at the venue on Dec 19, 20, 21 and 22, together with Ashin.

F4’s fourth member, Ken Chu, 46, was allegedly dropped from the tour, after he disclosed during his live streams details which had not been finalised.

Ashin’s fall took place during the Mayday song Party Animal (2016). According to videos taken, the 50-year-old was walking along one side of the four-sided stage when he missed a step and tumbled off the 2m-high stage. Wu was the first to notice and immediately ran towards him, with Chou and Yan soon following.

Videos show Wu checking on Ashin and seemingly patting the latter’s head before returning to the stage to continue performing.

The music did not stop and continued into the next song, Mayday’s Leaving The Earth’s Surface (2007).

Before the number ended, Ashin got back onstage and resumed singing. Wu and Chou planted kisses on his cheek to show their concern, and Yan did the same later on.

In posts on Instagram and Facebook after midnight on Dec 23, Ashin wrote: “Thanks for everyone’s concern. After a check-up at the hospital, everything is okay.” In a Facebook comment, he added: “My brain is not damaged”.

Ashin also shared that in the past month or so, he has performed 22 concerts, four of which were with F3.

He added: “I truly used every spare moment and ability I had. But I must say, I am very happy and honoured to respond to F3’s enthusiastic invitation and stand on this stage that rightfully belongs to them.

“I could not bear to leave one corner of this four-sided stage empty,” he continued. “I could not bear to let the three of them bear all the pressure alone. And I could not bear to let you, who have waited 20 years, be disappointed.

“2025 may not be your best year, but the year they appeared in your life must have been the most dreamy year of your childhood and adolescence... No matter what, I wanted to give you this gift.”

Other numbers performed during the concerts were F4’s Meteor Rain (2001) and At The First Place (2001).