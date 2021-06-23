Mayday member Masa has a secret stash of Lego in band's studio

TAIPEI - Taiwanese band Mayday's lead singer Ashin has spilled the beans - on member Masa's secret stash of Lego in their studio.

Bass player Masa, 44, had been taking advantage of pandemic downtime to build the Lego sets that he had collected and showing some of them on Facebook.

The avid collector wrote on a post last week: "In the past, when I bought Lego, I would think, 'One fine day, I will have time to build this.' Who knew that the day would finally arrive?'"

He lamented in the hashtag that he had built so many sets that there was no more space at home to display them.

However, his headache did not end there. Ashin, 45, commented on Masa's post of a completed James Bond Aston Martin Lego car, saying: "You need to be more diligent. There are more than 30 boxes in the Chicken Leg."

Big Chicken Leg is what the five-member band call their well-equipped music studio.

This revelation of his hidden stash prompted Masa to plead with Ashin: "I haven't told Vicky about them. Please don't say anything here."

He was referring to his wife, fashion designer Vicky Hsieh, whom he married in 2014. They have a pair of three-year-old twins.

He also jokingly asked their fans: "Does anyone know how to fire the lead singer of a band? This is urgent, I'm waiting for answers online."

He added: "My friends, this is a case of workplace bullying."