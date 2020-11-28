Matthew Perry gets engaged

Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, has announced he is set to tie the knot with his 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

He confirmed the news when he spoke to People magazine on Thursday.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," said the actor, who has been with Hurwitz since 2018.

Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager, has posted about her relationship with Perry on her private Instagram account, including a sweet tribute to him on Valentine's Day this year, around the time he joined the social media platform and amassed more than four million followers in 24 hours.

She wrote: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer."

Perry and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer from Friends - a sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004 - have a reunion show in the works. However, filming has been delayed because of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, he tweeted: "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it."

Variety reported that the six Friends stars will each receive at least US$2.5 million (S$3.35 million) for taking part in the one-off special.