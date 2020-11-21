Matthew McConaughey mulls over a career in politics

LOS ANGELES • Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey may be the next celebrity to throw his hat into the political ring.

The star of science-fiction film Contact and comedy drama Magic Mike appeared to be considering the idea when discussing politics with syndicated talk radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview posted online on Wednesday.

Asked if he would run for governor of Texas or another political office, the actor said he was undecided without ruling it out.

McConaughey, 51, was born and raised in Texas before moving to Los Angeles and forging a career in romantic comedies such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003).

"I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," said McConaughey.

"I would say this," he continued. "Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a lot more interested."

In the interview, he described his political philosophy as being "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with one another as Americans".

However, he seemed some way from having made any decision to swop acting for politics.

"I still question how much you can really get done in politics and I don't know if politics is my avenue to get what maybe I am best equipped to get done," he said.

He appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to discuss the same topic and said: "I have no plans to do that right now."

However, he added: "As I move forward in life, yes, I'm gonna consider leadership roles where I can be most useful."

He still has time to come to a decision as the next Texas governor election is in 2022. The current governor is Greg Abbott.

However, Texans have already taken to Twitter to voice their support for McConaughey.

"I don't see why not. I trust McConaughey more than I do Abbott," wrote Twitter user ChibiReaver.

Another Twitter user, LorilynnFergus1, wrote: "I agree he can get way more done as himself than he probably could as governor. I'm a Texas native. Yes, I would vote for him."

User Htcj28 said: "Please, please run for Texas governor. You'd have my family's votes."

McConaughey, who won an Oscar for his role in 2013 Aids drama Dallas Buyers Club, would become one of a series of celebrities who have flirted with or won political office in the United States.

They include presidents Donald Trump and the late Ronald Reagan, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Carmel mayor Clint Eastwood and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura.

