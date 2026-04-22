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Material girl Madonna offers reward for missing clothes

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Madonna is offering a reward for the safe return of clothing she wore at the Coachella festival, where she performed with Sabrina Carpenter.

Madonna is offering a reward for the safe return of clothing she wore at the Coachella festival, where she performed with Sabrina Carpenter.

PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/MADONNA

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  • Madonna is appealing for the return of vintage costumes, including a jacket and corset, missing after her Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter.
  • She states these garments are "part of my history" and other items from the same era vanished too, highlighting their unique value.
  • Madonna is "hoping and praying" for their return and is offering a reward, as reported by AFP, for the safe retrieval of her archives.

AI generated

LOS ANGELES - Veteran songstress Madonna is appealing for the return of missing costumes she wore during her recent Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Like A Virgin singer, 67, took to Instagram to ask for help in finding outfits that vanished after the show.

“I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing – my costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and other garments,” the diva wrote.

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” she said, adding other items from the same era had also gone.

The missive came after her viral appearance alongside Carpenter during the weekend’s headline set at the festival in the California desert.

The duo performed Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue and 1989‘s Like A Prayer – chart smashes around the world a decade before Carpenter was born.

“I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out,” Madonna said, adding: “I’m offering a reward for their safe return.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.