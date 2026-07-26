Marvel unveils new superhero movies Ghost Rider, Black Panther 3 at Comic-Con

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Ryan Gosling (left) David Jonsson and at the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation on July 25 in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO, California – Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con on July 25 to unveil a slate of upcoming projects, such as Ghost Rider, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and Black Panther 3.

Set for release on Dec 15, 2028, Black Panther 3 will introduce David Jonsson as a new T’Challa, the son of the previous Black Panther portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The release of Ghost Rider is also planned for 2028, though no date has been specified yet.

The panel also featured first-look footage from the franchise’s next major project after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theatres on July 31 , Avengers: Doomsday.

“Is this really happening?” Gosling asked as he surprised fans by emerging onstage for Ghost Rider.

“If we’re going to do this, there’s only one director,” the Project Hail Mary actor added.

Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool and Wolverine, then joined him on stage.

“We’ll see you in 2028,” Levy said.

Later, director Ryan Coogler and some of the cast of Black Panther 3 took to the stage, including returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

“I want the screen to do the talking. But believe me, the honour is entirely mine,” Jonsson said of taking on the title role.

Audiences also got a glimpse of footage in which the villain Doctor Doom overpowers the Avengers in battle. The teaser also revealed that Doom commands an army of Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting robots familiar from Marvel’s X-Men comic books.

The evening’s festivities were led by Marvel president Kevin Feige, who welcomed the large Avengers: Doomsday team to the stage with a mega-panel featuring directors Anthony and Joe Russo and cast members Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Wright, Lewis Pullman and others.

Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.

Each attendee was gifted a Doctor Doom mask and cloak to wear, and – invited by Downey, who began speaking in his Victor von Doom persona – put on their new apparel in support of the new villain.

“It isn’t easy being green,” Downey said.

Other highlights included surprise appearances from both Jon Bernthal, who plays the hardcore anti-hero, The Punisher, and Ryan Reynolds, who plays the raunchy superhero who dresses in red, Deadpool.

Marvel ⁠movies have generated nearly US$33 billion (S$42.6 billion) at global box offices, the highest total for any film franchise.

Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, ​is the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Avengers: Doomsday will be ​released on ⁠Dec 18, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box-office battle dubbed Dunesday.

Following Doomsday, the next major franchise film, Avengers: Secret Wars, arrives in theatres in December 2027.

From Aug 14 to 16, 2026, D23, Disney’s large-scale convention centred on the company’s latest developments, will take place in Anaheim, California. Marvel will have a major presence at the convention. REUTERS