Marvel star ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner on road to recovery after snow plough accident

Netizens rejoiced over Jeremy Renner’s road to recovery after seeing a video on the Marvel star’s Twitter account of him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.

In a post on Monday, Renner, 52, wrote: “I now have to find other things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

In January, the star broke more than 30 bones after he was run over by a six-tonne snow plough while trying to save his nephew from being injured by the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and required surgeries. According to Renner’s spokesman, the actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries. He was discharged from hospital in January.

His Twitter post in January said: “I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Monday’s post on his Twitter account@JeremyRenner had more than three million views, 68,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

Twitter user @bren_brat235 wrote: “This is so good to see. Before you know it, you will be back to doing all the things you love.”

Another, @glojoro88djr, wrote: “Clearly, your mental strength is playing a remarkable part in the recovery of your physical strength, and you have put in the work for both to see these amazing results.”

Renner is known for playing the character Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has played this character in Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012), and the Disney+ mini-series Hawkeye (2021).