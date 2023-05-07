Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy en route to $345 million opening weekend haul

LOS ANGELES – The latest release from Disney’s Marvel Studios, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, is projected to rake in an opening weekend haul of US$260 million (S$345 million) globally.

Entertainment trade publication Deadline reported that the movie grossed US$120 million worldwide through Friday, with US$71.5 million of it from international markets.

That figure is expected to more than double to US$150 million by the end of the weekend.

The film, which is directed by cult and horror film-maker James Gunn, is showing in 52 countries, including Singapore and China.

Xinhua reported that Vol. 3 gained the top box-office spot in China on Saturday, and generated a daily box office revenue of 57.77 million yuan (S$11 million).

Vol. 3 is the third and final film of a space fantasy franchise about a group of bounty hunters and scavengers known as the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

The story takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Thor: Love And Thunder (2022), and sees the team going about their lives when they suddenly come under attack from a mysterious organisation.

