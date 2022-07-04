Maroon 5 to perform at Singapore's National Stadium in November

The show is part of their world tour, which also includes other Asian dates in Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo. PHOTO: MAROON 5/INSTAGRAM
Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
3 min ago

SINGAPORE - American pop band Maroon 5 will return to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Nov 28.

The show is part of their world tour, which also includes other Asian dates in Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The sextet, fronted by singer Adam Levine, have performed in Singapore five times, including their last concert here at the National Stadium in 2019.

They also performed at the Singapore Grand Prix twice, in 2012 and 2015.

Formed in 1994, the band have scored global hits such as She Will Be Loved (2004), Sugar (2015) and Girls Like You (2018), and have won several accolades including three Grammy Awards.

Their 2019 single Memories was one of the most streamed songs among Spotify users in Singapore in 2020.

Their most recent and seventh album, Jordi, was released in 2021.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
K-pop band NCT 127 to hold concert in Singapore on July 2
Concert review: Taiwan's 831 rock the house in their first Singapore concert

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top