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Mark Wahlberg spotted in Penang shooting scenes for Netflix’s The Big Fix

Mark Wahlberg, in a dark green long-sleeved shirt, filming on temporarily closed roads with large camera rigs and lighting equipment.

PETALING JAYA – Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has been spotted filming scenes in the Malaysian state of Penang on July 11, with the shoot believed to be part of Netflix’s upcoming movie The Big Fix.

Based on videos uploaded on social media platforms by members of the public, Wahlberg was wearing a dark green long-sleeved shirt and jeans as he stepped out of a car before walking into a shop.

The short clips quickly went viral online, with netizens expressing excitement over the sighting of the actor in Penang.

The video also captured the scale of the production, with crew members seen setting up large camera rigs, lighting equipment and a lifting platform, and some roads temporarily closed to accommodate filming activities.

The production, which stars Wahlberg alongside British actor Riz Ahmed, is believed to have filmed selected scenes in the state as part of the movie’s international shoot.

The Big Fix is believed to follow an Interpol officer linked to FIFA who uncovers a global match-fixing operation, leading to a high-stakes investigation.

The Netflix movie is primarily being filmed in Sydney, Australia, with additional scenes shot in other locations to support the film’s global storyline.

The film also features an international cast, including Singaporean actor Chin Han, Indian actor Vipin Sharma and Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman, who is based in the United States.

Wahlberg, known for films such as Transformers, The Departed and Ted, is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors and producers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK