Mark Lee wins Best Comedy Performance at Asian Creative Academy Awards

SINGAPORE – Actor-host Mark Lee won Best Comedy Performance for It’s All Your Fault! at the Asian Creative Academy Awards held at Chijmes on Thursday night.

The Web series, made for the Singapore Government’s online communication platform Gov.sg, stars Lee as an office worker who feels threatened by foreign talent.

In his acceptance speech, Lee, 54, said: “I have not won an award for more than 10 years, so I’m very happy and honoured.”

He was the sole winner from Singapore on the second night of the awards, although the country picked up seven other awards the night before, including best news anchor for CNA’s Lin Xueling.

Streaming platform Netflix scored five wins, including best feature film for Japanese biopic Asakusa Kid and best actor in a leading role for South Korea’s Jung Hae-in for his role in military drama D.P.

Taiwan swept both best actor and actress in a supporting role for Wu Kang Ren in mystery series Light The Night and a posthumous victory for veteran star Liou Yiin-Shang, who died in September, for medical drama Still Me respectively.

Filipino star Jodi Chrissie Garcia Sta. Maria won best actress in a leading role for The Broken Marriage Vow, a family drama based on hit British series Doctor Foster (2015 to 2017).

Best drama series went to South Korea for the third consecutive year, for Twenty-Five Twenty-One, a hit romantic drama starring actress Kim Tae-ri.

On social media, congratulations poured in for Lee from his celebrity pals such as actors Chase Tan and Desmond Tan, and DJ Kenneth Kong.

Lee’s wife Catherine Ng, who was in the audience, also posted a series of photos and videos from the awards ceremony, writing in Chinese: “You have once again delivered a beautiful result.”

She added in English: “Well done and keep going.”