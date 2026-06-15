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SINGAPORE – When veteran local actor Mark Lee arrived on set for his latest thriller, one thing felt strange: the camera facing him was not a conventional film camera, but a smartphone.

Lee stars alongside Singaporean actress Tasha Low and South Korean actor Kang Yul in Seven Days Reborn, a microdrama filmed entirely using the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The series, produced by home-grown entertainment company King Kong Media, marks Viu’s first original microdrama from Singapore and will premiere on the streaming platform on June 25.

Lee plays the ruthless CEO of a powerful media company. Instead of the usual production set-up, the 57-year-old actor had to perform in front of a phone mounted on a tripod.

He told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that the change was initially unfamiliar, but he soon noticed the benefits of the set-up, including quicker changes between scenes and camera positions.

Seven Days Reborn follows journalist Chen Kaiqian (Low), who is killed while investigating a criminal network linked to Lee’s character Cao Junye. However, Chen finds herself “reborn” seven days prior to the murder and attempts to change the outcome of events.

Seven Days Reborn was shot entirely using the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. PHOTO: KING KONG MEDIA

For Low, 32, the project also presented a different kind of challenge. The actress had to deliver her dialogue in Korean opposite her co-star Kang. Though Low is able to converse in Korean due to her former stint in K-pop, she told Zaobao that she had to spend a lot of time memorising the lines.

Directed by Singapore film-maker Jaex Chan, the Singapore-Korea production is a more agile approach to filming. By using smartphone imaging technology instead of traditional production equipment, the production team said it was able to work with a lighter set-up and greater flexibility during filming.

Seven Days Reborn will also be available across markets in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.