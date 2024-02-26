Marina Bay Sands to stage Taylor Swift Eras Tour light and water show, other fan events

SINGAPORE – With only five days to go before Taylor Swift holds her first Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium on March 2, Marina Bay Sands is celebrating the entertainment event of the year with curated events.

From Feb 28 to March 13, fans can immerse themselves in the American pop star’s musical “eras” at The Eras Tour Trail, featuring seven zones located at selected parts of The Shoppes and Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Each Instagram-worthy zone will offer a unique glimpse into Swift’s musical evolution, paying homage to pivotal seasons such as the Lover era and transporting fans back in time to the nostalgic 1989 era.

Apart from the integrated resort’s facade that will be lit up in the pastel hues of the Eras Tour, a special The Eras Tour Light & Water Show will be held daily at the Event Plaza from Feb 28 to March 7 at 8 and 9pm, with additional shows on March 1 and 2 at 10pm.

The 15-minute show reimagines Marina Bay Sands’ Spectra – A Light & Water Show, syncing it to the tunes of four of Swift’s chart-topping songs: You Belong With Me, Cruel Summer, Style and Shake It Off.

The show will also boast choreography inspired by the Eras Tour, featuring dancing fountain jets, vibrant visual projections, beaming lasers and synchronised lava effects, all harmonised to the upbeat rhythms of the four tracks.

Admission to the all-weather show is free, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration for The Eras Tour Light & Water Show event page (str.sg/FBXm) commences on Feb 27 from noon.