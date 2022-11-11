Mariah Carey dons tiara to watch The Crown premiere, which features her 1991 hit Emotions

LOS ANGELES – Singer Mariah Carey is celebrating being in The Crown in regal style.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner’s 1991 hit Emotions was used in the first episode of the Netflix drama’s fifth season, which premiered on Wednesday.

Carey shared a video of her home viewing party on Instagram on Wednesday night, where she is seen in a sparkling tiara while lounging on a couch with her dogs and also having a very British cup of tea.

In the show, which follows the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Emotions was used during a scene with Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) riding and squealing on a jet ski while Prince Charles (Dominic West) watches from a yacht.

Carey proved to be a long-time fan of the show when she gestured to a projector screen showing a scene from the first season and proclaimed: “I gotta say, honestly, I love season 1 as well too. They’re all great to me.”

The new season, set in the 1990s, also saw British actress Claire Foy return, much to the delight of fans who loved her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the hit drama in 2016 and 2017.

She made a brief appearance in a recreation of an old black and white news report of the Queen launching the ship HMS Britannia in 1953.

Foy had previously made a flashback appearance in the fourth season.