Mandopop star Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan welcome third child, a daughter

Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan announced the birth of their third child, a daughter, on May 6, 2022. PHOTO: JAYCHOU/INSTAGRAM
TAIPEI - Mandopop star Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan have a new addition to the family.

The couple announced the birth of their third child, a daughter, on social media last Friday (May 6).

Chou, 43, posted a photo of the sleeping child and thanked both mother and child for their "hard work" in Chinese.

He then added in English: "Thank God for this beautiful gift."

On the same day, Quinlivan, 28, shared a black-and-white photo of two pairs of hands cupping a pair of tiny feet. She wrote: "Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is."

The Taiwanese-Australian actress-model also thanked the medical staff who took care of her and her daughter.

The couple, who married in 2015, have two older children - daughter Hathaway, six, and son Romeo, four.

They first broke the news of her pregnancy in January.

