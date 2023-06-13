Mandopop star Jam Hsiao headlines Sundown Festival 2023 in August

SINGAPORE – Home-grown Asian music event Sundown Festival is back in 2023 with headliners such as Mandopop star Jam Hsiao.
To be held on Aug 12 and 13 at Changi Exhibition Centre, the 12th edition will partner the inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest Singapore, a car-racing event taking place at the same venue. Guests do not have to buy tickets to it to watch the music performances.
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Hsiao, who was last here in April to rock the stage at the Star Awards, is making his Sundown Festival debut.
He leads a line-up of acts from the region and beyond, such as Asian-American DJ Kim Lee from the Netflix reality series Bling Empire (2021 to 2022), Malaysian rapper Namewee, as well as international special guest DJs R3HAB and Firebeatz.
Other performers include Malaysian YouTubers-dancers 3P, Malaysian singer Ivy Lee, Taiwanese rapper OSN, South Korean singer Shaun, Thai rapper Jarvis, as well as actor Glenn Yong, singer Iman Fandi, and rappers Tosh Rock and Zadon from Singapore.
The last Sketchers Sundown Festival took place in 2019, while the one-night Skechers Sundown Live was held over New Year’s Eve in 2022.
Sundown Festival at Goodstock Speedfest Singapore
Where: Changi Exhibition Centre, 9 Aviation Park Road
When: Aug 12 and 13
Admission: An early-bird one-day pass costs $128 and will go on sale from June 20 to July 15 at www.sundownfestival.com. An early-bird two-day pass costs $192 and includes two drinks