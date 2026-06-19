Male K-pop acts revive early-2000s dance-pop in latest wave of releases

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– A growing number of K-pop boy groups are looking to dance-pop’s past as they shape its future.

In recent years, many idol releases have been built around short-form-friendly hooks, easy-listening melodies and highly segmented song structures optimised for social media consumption. But some of K-pop’s leading male acts are increasingly embracing a more traditional approach to dance-pop – one characterised by strong melodic lines, dramatic song progression and clear verse-chorus-bridge structures.

The trend comes as girl groups such as Le Sserafim, Illit, Katseye and Izna have helped fuel a broader revival of electronic dance music through house- and techno-inspired releases. Among male acts, however, the movement has taken a different form, drawing inspiration from the dance-pop formula that dominated K-pop during the 2000s.

Among the most prominent examples are Tomorrow X Together and BoyNextDoor.

Released in April, the lead track of Tomorrow X Together’s eighth EP, Stick With You, recalls the emotional sensibilities of early-2000s K-pop through its minor-key melodies and dramatic progression. Rather than relying heavily on trendy synth-driven production, the song places greater emphasis on vocal harmonies and melodic storytelling as it gradually builds emotional momentum.

BoyNextDoor has adopted a similar approach with Viral, the lead track on its first album, Home.

The song opens with relatively restrained vocals before gradually layering instrumentation and expanding into a larger arrangement. Featuring a clear progression from verse to chorus, alongside a prominent hook, dramatic bridge and dance break, the track evokes elements of K-pop’s earlier dance-pop traditions while maintaining a contemporary sound.

BoyNextDoor, a K-pop boy group under KOZ Entertainment. PHOTO: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

According to leader Jaehyun, the approach was intentional.

“When preparing this album, we thought that what might be considered the classic grammar of K-pop – clear narrative progression, performance-focused choreography and songs with distinct emotional highs and lows – could actually feel unique when BoyNextDoor does it,” he said during a recent interview with the press in early June.

“We wondered if audiences might be craving that kind of music again: songs that run longer than three minutes, feature dramatic structures, emotional bridges, high notes and dance breaks.”

The comments suggest that some artists see room for a return to fully developed song structures at a time when many releases are optimised for short-form platforms.

The resurgence of this structure has also produced strong commercial results.

Tomorrow X Together achieved five music show wins with Stick With You, while reaching as high as No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. BoyNextDoor surpassed one million first-week album sales with Home, becoming a four-time million seller.

Treasure, a K-pop boy group under YG Entertainment. PHOTO: YG ENTERTAINMENT

The movement extends beyond dance-pop, too. YG Entertainment’s Treasure recently returned with lead track If I, which draws from hip-hop’s earlier foundations within the K-pop industry rather than contemporary pop trends. Built around heavy beats and raw rap performances, the song focuses on the core appeal of hip-hop and surpassed 100 million YouTube views within 11 days of release.

“Rather than recreating sounds of earlier eras, artists are rebuilding familiar K-pop sounds and formulas through modern production techniques, performance styles and visual aesthetics,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun.

“For younger listeners, the structure and storytelling may feel refreshingly different from current trends. For older audiences who grew up with earlier generations of K-pop, the songs offer a sense of familiarity filtered through a contemporary lens.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK