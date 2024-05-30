Malaysian TikToker’s ‘I miss you’ finger gestures picked up by K-pop idols

SINGAPORE – A TikToker’s reel that went viral has been picked up by K-pop idols such as IU and Shinee’s Minho.

The Malaysian user, who goes by the handle @ummmyuhasdf, posted a video on Feb 21, showing a simple way of using one’s fingers to make a “heart” sign.

“Do you know if you cover your eyebrow with your index finger, point your middle finger to your nose, and when you do it on both sides, you’ll find out that I miss you?” said the TikToker in the video, as he demonstrated the gesture.