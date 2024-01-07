Malaysian singer Shila Amzah confirms pregnancy five months after marriage

KUALA LUMPUR – Congratulations are in order for Malaysian singer Shila Amzah, who is expecting a child with her husband, Malaysian social media influencer Muhammad Ubaidillah Mohd Zulkefli.

In an Instagram Story on Jan 4, she said the couple initially chose to keep the good news under wraps as they wanted to ensure her pregnancy was stable.

“Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes previously. Please pray I (have a safe delivery) and that everything is easy,” the 33-year-old wrote.

In the video, Ubai, 26, shared that 2023 had been bittersweet for the couple.

He said: “It was the year Shila and I decided to get married. My brother passed away before our engagement ceremony, followed by my mum, who passed away days before our wedding.

“Our story in 2023 has concluded, and we want to start 2024 on a happy note.”

According to mStar, The Star’s Malay-language news portal, Shila said in a TikTok video in December that netizens should be more respectful towards her and not speculate about her weight gain.