Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng, 37, and Taiwanese singer Ko Chen-syun, 20, die suddenly in separate incidents

KUALA LUMPUR/YILAN – Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng, 37, and Taiwanese singer Ko Chen-syun, 20, died suddenly earlier this week in separate incidents.

The news of Cheng’s death on Nov 28 was announced in a statement on her social media pages the same day.

According to a report by Malaysian newspaper China Press, Cheng – a member of Malaysian girl group M-Girls – suffered a brain aneurysm while filming in Damansara, Selangor.

Malaysian artiste Chai Zi, who was present at the time of Cheng’s passing, said Cheng was filming for the social media channel Squad Sekawan when she collapsed.

“We arrived at Damansara around 8am and started filming at 8.30am after having breakfast. She seemed perfectly fine at the time,” he told China Press.

He said that while preparing to film the second episode at around 10.30am, Cheng said she felt dizzy and nauseated, and that her head hurt.

Chai Zi – who co-founded Squad Sekawan with Cheng and a few other friends – also told China Press that the staff on set called for an ambulance after Cheng vomited.

At the time, the singer was still conscious and gave the staff the passcode to her mobile phone so they could contact her boyfriend for her medical records.

“The staff with first aid knowledge attended to her. Queenzy was still breathing when she lost consciousness,” Chai Zi said. “However, her heart was beating very fast. Soon after, her lips, hands and feet turned purple.”

The ambulance reportedly arrived within five minutes, but despite efforts to resuscitate her, Cheng died.

The memorial service for Cheng will take place from Nov 29 to Dec 1, with a funeral service set for Dec 2.

Cheng is best known in Malaysia for her renditions of Chinese New Year songs. She joined M-Girls in 2000 alongside Angeline Khoo, Crystal Ong and Cass Chin.

The group debuted in 2001 and have been on hiatus since 2017.