Malaysian singer Aina Abdul receives boycott threats after dressing up like a mattress

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Aina Abdul has become the target of online hate after wearing a mattress-like outfit at a recent competition show.

Appearing as a judge on Season Five of Big Stage (2018 to present), Aina received criticism from netizens who told her to “stop dressing so weirdly” after donning an outfit designed like a bed.

In an interview with Kosmo! Online, the 29-year-old, who has worn outlandish outfits in the past, said the criticisms she received this time were “too much”.

“I try to avoid reading comments but this time, I came across a handful of comments that went overboard. Aside from the face-shaming, there were also netizens who threatened to boycott me,” she lamented, adding that she spent a lot of money to maintain her appearance.

The Terus Hidup hitmaker also said that she never expected to receive such harsh feedback because of the size of her outfit, which had reportedly obstructed the view of audiences behind her.

According to her, the view of those sitting behind her would have been blocked regardless of what she wore.

“There are so many more pressing matters in Malaysia that should be discussed. The issue about my outfit blocking the view of audiences shouldn’t have been a big thing.

“The judges for Big Stage are all seated on a platform. Even if (I) dressed in simple clothing, those sitting behind wouldn’t be able to see (the stage) either,” she said.

Afraid of being perceived as “arrogant”, Aina added that she initially didn’t want to address the issue at hand.

Nevertheless, she made it clear that she will stay true to her sense of style as all her outfits carry its own special meaning.

“I just want to send a message through my fashion. Every outfit I wear has its own message and is symbolic to something,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Masyadi Mansoor – the designer behind Aina’s outfit at Big Stage – explained the concept of the outfit on social media.

According to him, the outfit was designed specifically as a bed as that’s where people “let it all out” after a long day.

“People experience a variety of emotions, ranging from some of the happiest and most euphoric feelings to some of the greatest anxieties and deepest sorrows.

“At the end of the day, (the) bed is the place we let it all out,” he wrote. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK