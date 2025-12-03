Malaysian singer-actress Erra Fazira to marry entrepreneur Ezwan Zain on Dec 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysian singer-actress Erra Fazira has confirmed that she will be tying the knot with Malaysian entrepreneur Ezwan Zain on Dec 12. This will be her third marriage.

She shared the news with members of the media, according to a report by mStar, The Star‘s Malay-language portal.

“If all goes well, I will be getting married on Dec 12,” the 51-year-old said with Mr Ezwan by her side.

This was disclosed by the artiste at a press conference held at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 2. It was for the launch of her latest song Cinta Abadi 2025, a new recording of her classic hit Cinta Abadi, originally released in 1993.

Malaysian news portal Malay Mail reported that Erra, whose full name is Fazira Wan Chek, began dating Mr Ezwan, 44, in August 2024.

According to a source, the couple are currently busy with wedding preparations and have informed close family members and friends about their upcoming nuptials.

Their relationship came to light when Erra posted a romantic birthday message to Mr Ezwan, also known as “Mr E”, in January.

She was previously married to Malaysian businessman Engku Emran between 2007 and 2014. They share a daughter who is now 16.

Prior to that, Erra’s first husband was Malaysian singer Yusry Abdul Halim from 2003 to 2006.

According to The Malay Mail, Mr Ezwan is the founder of Malaysian cafe chain Kueh and is a widower with one child.

Erra said at the press conference on Dec 2 that her big day will be a quieter affair and will be mostly celebrated with close friends and family members.

“Neither my fiance nor I are young people, and it is not our first marriage,” she said. “I haven’t even announced the venue yet. It is a much smaller scale this time around, but will be held with family members and close friends in KL.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK