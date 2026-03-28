Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah engaged to politician Syed Saddiq

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Mr Syed Saddiq said on Instagram that Bella had accepted his proposal.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah and Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman have announced their engagement.

Mr Syed Saddiq, 33, revealed the news on Instagram, confirming that he had proposed to Bella, 32, and that she had accepted.

“I proposed, she said yes. This is not the end of the story; this is the beginning. And today is our engagement ceremony, pray for us,” he wrote on March 28.

The proposal reportedly took place on Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, with a video showing Mr Syed Saddiq placing an engagement ring on Bella’s finger during their ascent.

He also shared how their relationship, which started as a professional collaboration, evolved into a romantic partnership.

“Starting with a normal collaboration that ended up raising more than RM6 million (S$1.93 million) for the people, it unknowingly brought two hearts together,” he said.

The couple’s engagement ceremony is expected to be held at a location in Kuala Lumpur on the evening of March 28.

Bella was previously married to Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, with whom she shares two children.

The former couple first divorced in 2019 after Aliff was hit with cheating allegations, but reconciled in 2020. They divorced for the second time in June 2024. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK