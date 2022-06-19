Malaysian singer-actress Adibah Noor dies aged 51

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ANN) - Malaysian actress-singer Adibah Noor died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday evening (June 18). She was 51.

The news was shared by actor AC Mizal on his Instagram.

"My friend Adibah Noor has just passed away. Condolences from my family," he wrote.

AC Mizal's wife also confirmed the news of Adibah's death, reported The Star.

"Yes, it is true that Adibah Noor passed away at the hospital. I got the news from Datuk Zainal Abidin's wife as we are close friends with the late Adibah," she told mStar, The Star's Malay-language daily.

It is reported that Adibah was suffering from ovarian cancer.

Tributes poured in on social media for Adibah from friends and fans.

"Our condolences to family, friends of Adibah Noor, the nation's beloved singer, actress and host. She made us laugh, she made us cry but most importantly, she made us FEEL with her films and music. She's special and an irreplaceable person," Kakiseni portal wrote.

Actress Susan Lankester told The Star when contacted: "She was an incredibly talented person. She could sing, she could act, and to top it all off she was incredibly kind.

"She appreciated you as a person and whenever I bumped into her she was always ready to greet you with a hug, smile and you would feel the warmth of her gentle energy. She will be missed."