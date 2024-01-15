Malaysian rockers Search return to their Singapore roots after 30 years

SINGAPORE – When Malaysian rock veterans Search take the stage at The Star Theatre on Jan 19, the show will be a homecoming of sorts.

Some of the band’s best-known songs, such as rock ballads Fantasia Bulan Madu (Honeymoon Fantasy, 1987) and Kejora (Venus,1985), were recorded at Lion Studios, a music studio in Queenstown.

Fronted by iconic Malay rock singer Amy, they last performed in Singapore in 2013.

Amy, who was born in Johor, also spent a large part of his growing-up years in Singapore, where his late father worked.

“Singapore is like my second home,” says the 65-year-old singer, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, as he reminisced about how he used to sell kueh and nasi lemak at Sembawang and soto at Geylang Serai.

Concert organiser Muse+ brought Amy and his bandmates – guitarists Hillary Ang, 61, and Man Kidal, 59, as well as bassist Nasir Daud, 64 – to some of their old Singapore hangouts in December 2023.

At Lion Studios, the band were delighted to find out that the master tapes containing their old recordings, as well as instruments they used during those sessions, were still there. These included a drum set played by Search’s late drummer Yazit.

Filmed footage from the visits, which include locations such as a neighbourhood in Toa Payoh, can be found on Search and Muse+’s social media platforms.

Amy, who holds the honorary title of Datuk in Malaysia, recalls that their earliest fan base came from Johor and Singapore.

“At that time, in Kuala Lumpur, music fans were more into blues and reggae music. So, it took some time for us to penetrate the KL market with rock songs,” he says at an interview held at Permata Singapore, a restaurant in Kampong Glam.