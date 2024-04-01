Malaysian rapper Namewee announces his ‘death’ on April Fool’s Day

Controversial Malaysian rapper-actor Namewee is believed to have faked his own “death” on April Fool’s Day.

Two minutes after midnight on April 1, a black-and-white photo of the 40-year-old was uploaded to social media with the phrase “1983 - 2024”. His Wikipedia page was also updated to say that he “died” on March 29.

An “obituary” was posted at 4.52am, which referred to the star as a “ghosician”, the name of his 2021 album.

According to this “obituary”, a “wake” will be held from 2 to 10pm, and a “farewell ceremony” from 8 to 10pm that same day.

The location for both events was given as Nirvana Center Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, billed as Asia’s first integrated memorial centre. It is a facility under Nirvana Asia Group, which confirmed to Malaysian media that Namewee’s team had reserved the venue for the evening of April 1. The group referred the media to the star’s team or family for further details.