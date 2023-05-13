Malaysian lawyer sues Blackpink’s concert organisers for ‘missing seat’

A Malaysian lawyer is suing K-pop group Blackpink’s concert organisers for up to RM1 million (S$300,000) over his “missing” seat at the show in Kuala Lumpur two months ago.

Posting on his Twitter and Tiktok accounts on Friday, Mr Nas Rahman said he decided to take legal action after negotiations with the organisers, Live Nation and Go Live, fell through.

“After a series of negotiations, both parties did not reach an agreement. So, I’m lazy to explain too much, but I’ve filed a lawsuit against Live Nation and Go Live in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court,” he said.

Mr Nas bought two tickets for RM488 when he found out the popular group would be staging their concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, as part of their Born Pink World Tour. The group is currently in Singapore and are performing on Saturday and Sunday.

On March 4 - the day of the concert - he and his wife went to their designated seats, only to be shocked to see that one of the seats did not exist.

As a result, Mr Nas said he either had to stand or sit on a staircase throughout the two-hour show.

After the concert, he tweeted: “Who else went for Blackpink’s concert and experience the same fate as me? It was missing a seat... In the end, I have to either stand or sit at the staircase.”