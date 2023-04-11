Malaysian film director Syamsul Yusof, actress Puteri Sarah reach divorce agreement

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian film director Syamsul Yusof and Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana have reached an agreement to dissolve their marriage “amicably and peacefully”, according to Bernama.

Following this, the Lower Syariah Court has fixed Tuesday for the former couple’s divorce pronouncement.

Judge Akmaluddin Ilyas set the date after Puteri Sarah’s counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader told the court that the parties agreed to resolve their domestic problems amicably and a draft agreement had been prepared.

On March 7, the judge ordered both parties to appoint a conciliatory committee in their divorce case after Syamsul, 39, refused to divorce Puteri Sarah, 37, his first wife. 

The pair, who have two children aged four and six, have been embroiled in a year-long scandal involving Syamsul’s relationship with Malaysian actress Ira Kazar, 27.

The director of top-grossing historical film Mat Kilau (2022) revealed on Jan 6 that he had taken Ira as his second wife in Thailand, after previously denying it, triggering further backlash on social media.

Puteri Sarah filed for divorce from Syamsul on Jan 16. She has stated in the past that she refuses to be in a polygamous marriage.

The matter was confirmed by Syamsul’s counsel Azmi Mohd Rais, who asked the court to set another date to record the divorce.

He added that both parties had agreed on the terms of the divorce agreement.

Datuk Akberdin told the media the terms of the settlement will be announced on Tuesday.

“We will record what can be recorded in this court including hadanah (custody), child support, mutaah (consolatory gift), nusyuz (disobedience) and conjugal property. It covers related issues before and after the divorce,” he said, according to Bernama.

Puteri Sarah told reporters that this amicable solution was a relief as she did not want Syamsul and their children to be enemies.

“We want to continue living calmly and do not want to be hostile and hold grudges in our hearts,” she said, according to Bernama. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

