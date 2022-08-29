Malaysian film Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa earns $2.5m in 4 days

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Looks like another Malaysian movie is on track for success in attracting audiences back to the cinemas.

Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa has earned RM8 million (S$2.5 million) at the box office since opening at cinemas in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei on Aug 25.

In Singapore, it was the top-grossing title of the week of Aug 25, for new films released on the same date, and has earned $80,000 so far.

Not only that, the movie is set to be shown in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, according to the film distributor GSC Movies.

Directed by Zulkarnain Azhar and Frank See, the movie pays tribute to the brave men and women of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

RMAF was involved in the making of the movie from the beginning - the film's script went through multiple drafts before it finally got the full approval from RMAF.

"The 19th draft was the final script," said Zulkarnain at a recent press conference.

Actor Datuk Adi Putra - who is the main star of Malaysia's highest-grossing local film Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, which opened in June this year - said it was an honour to be part of Air Force The Movie.

This sentiment was echoed by the other actors, including Aiman Hakim Ridza, Nas-T, Sara Ali, Pablo Amirul, Johan As'ari, Luqman Hafidz, Anas Ridzuan, Jack Tan, Iman Corinne, Scha Alyahya and Carmen Soo.

Mat Kilau earned RM12 million at the box office in four days, across Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Its last recorded earnings were RM90 million after 33 days.