Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, set to become a father

Nigel Ng disclosed on social media on Feb 20 that his wife Sabrina Ahmed is pregnant.

Uncle Roger had some good news to share on the fourth day of Chinese New Year and the beginning of Ramadan.

Malaysian comedian, food entrepreneur and YouTuber Nigel Ng, better known by his online alter ego Uncle Roger, is set to welcome a new family member.

The 34-year-old married United States-born lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in July 2025. He announced on Instagram on Feb 20 that they are expecting their first child.

“New nephew coming soon,” he wrote. “Happy Lunar New Year and Ramadan Mubarak.”

Ng posted a photo of himself with his hand on Ms Ahmed’s tummy and another photo of an ultrasound scan.

The comedian had uploaded to Instagram in March 2025 their pre-wedding photo shoot taken at Taipei’s markets and local food spots. They tied the knot in a three-day wedding celebration held in the historic town of Sintra, Portugal, a few months later.

Ng went viral in 2020 for critiquing a BBC Food video on cooking egg fried rice as Uncle Roger, a middle-aged Asian man with an exaggerated Cantonese accent who uses catchphrases like “haiyaa” and “fuiyoh”.

He had a stand-up comedy tour from 2022 to 2023, which included a stop in Singapore in June 2022. It was released as a stand-up comedy special on American streaming platform Hulu.

Ng also has a chain of fried rice restaurants, Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger, in Malaysia.