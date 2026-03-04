Malaysian actor Zheng Xi Yong raves about his small role in hit Netflix series Bridgerton

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Zheng Xi Yong (right) as Lord Barnaby and Isabella Wei as Posy Li in Bridgerton 4.

There is now a South-east Asian connection to Bridgerton (2020 to present) after the hit Netflix series featured its first East Asian family of characters in its latest season.

The period romance, based on the book series of the same name by American author Julia Quinn, dropped Part 1 of Season 4 on Jan 29 and Part 2 on Feb 26.

London-based Malaysian actor Zheng Xi Yong appeared in the eighth episode as Lord Barnaby, the love interest of Posy Li (played by Hong Kong actress Isabella Wei), who is the step-sister of female lead Sophie Baek (played by Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha).

Yong, 31, hails from Miri in Sarawak. He shared on social media on Feb 26 photos of himself with Wei and other cast members.

“Dearest reader, this is now a Posy Li stan account,” Yong joked. “Absolutely adored my time on @bridgertonnetflix and everyone whom I got to meet and work with. What a dream to be part of it all.”

His online profile shows that he had roles in the movies Barbie (2023) and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (2025), as well as in television series such as Sandokan (2025), Boarders (2024 to present) and Silo (2023 to 2025).

He is currently starring in the musical American Psycho, appeared in the stage play Four Play and also led the cast of Your Lie In April: The Musical.

Besides Yong, Wei and Ha, other actors with Asian heritage in the latest season of Bridgerton include Scottish actress Katie Leung of Harry Potter (2001 to 2011) fame and United States-born actress Michelle Mao.