Malaysian actor Roy Azman and family escape unhurt after car burst into flames

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian actor Roy Azman and his family escaped unharmed after their car burst into flames on Dec 3.

Roy took to social media on Dec 4 to post a video of his vehicle engulfed in flames on a highway and three photos showing the aftermath of the fire.

“My wife, my youngest child and I managed to escape the burning car in time,” he wrote on Instagram.

Recounting the harrowing experience in a separate video, the 53-year-old One Million Dollar Voice (2023) star revealed that he and his family were returning home from Puncak Alam, Selangor, around 11pm when the incident occurred.

“I sent the car for an overhaul in Ampang and collected it yesterday afternoon after it was completed. On the way back home after having dinner with some friends, several cars started honking to warn us that our car was on fire,” he said.