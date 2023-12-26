Malaysian actor-host Hero Tai sorry for saying Singapore is ‘man-made’ and ‘too boring’

TAIPEI – Malaysian actor-host Hero Tai has apologised for comments he made about Singapore on a Taiwanese variety show.

Speaking to The New Paper on Dec 25, the 37-year-old explained that the theme of the controversial episode was “Singapore versus Malaysia”.

Showrunners had wanted verbal sparring between both sides, he said.

Tai had sparked backlash for remarks he made on a recent episode of Student, which aired on Dec 13. In it, guests from Singapore and Malaysia were invited to speak about their respective countries.

Tai, who has been living in Taiwan for 12 years, said: “The entire episode was about two groups of people ‘attacking’ each other purely for entertainment purposes.”

However, he realised that his scenes had been “specially edited” only after the show’s broadcast.

“It looked like I was very dissatisfied with Singapore, but it was really just a performance to suit the entertainment programme,” Tai added.

In the programme, he recommended that visitors spend only two to three days in Singapore “because it’s too boring”.

He was then seen going on to mock iconic attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex, Siloso Beach and Gardens by the Bay, describing all of them as “man-made”.