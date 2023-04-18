Malaysia’s Tiger Stripes, a film with Singapore involvement, to premiere at Cannes

SINGAPORE – Tiger Stripes, Malaysian film-maker Amanda Nell Eu’s debut feature, has been selected to premiere at the International Critics’ Week section of the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Malay-language work of horror is a multinational co-production made with funding from Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Singapore. Among its producers is Singapore-based Akanga Film Asia, while its financing includes a Southeast Asia Co-Production Grant from the Singapore Film Commission.

Singapore talent involved in the film include sound designer Lim Ting Li and character design and special effects make-up supervisor June Goh.

In Tiger Stripes, Malaysian actress Zafreen Zairizal plays Zaffan, a 12-year-old going through puberty who discovers terrifying truths about her physical changes.

Kuala Lumpur-based Eu, 37, is the first female film-maker from Malaysia to be invited to screen at Cannes. The International Critics’ Week section runs in parallel with the main event and will take place from May 17 to 25.

Previous invitees to the Critic’s Week include Singapore film-makers Boo Junfeng for the drama Sandcastle (2010) and K. Rajagopal for the drama A Yellow Bird (2016).