Malay music icon M. Nasir’s upcoming Singapore gigs will be a nostalgic affair

SINGAPORE – Malay music icon M. Nasir will be back in Singapore to do two shows: a full concert at The Star Theatre on Saturday and an intimate, stripped-down performance at Lion Studios the day before.

The latter will be a sentimental show for the Singapore-born, Malaysia-based singer, songwriter and actor.

It was at the studio in Commonwealth Drive in Queenstown where he spent much time in the 1980s composing and producing albums for popular Malay music acts such as rock band Search and pop group Alleycats.

The July 21 Lion Studios performance is open only to fans who bought VIP tickets for the Star Theatre concert, which cost $398. All VIP tickets are sold out, but tickets for other categories are still available.

“It will be nostalgic because that was the place where I was ‘born’,” the 66-year-old tells The Straits Times in a Zoom interview from his home in Selangor, Malaysia.

“That was where I made my name as M. Nasir the producer, the songwriter. I started composing songs before that in other places, but it was at Lion Studios where I learnt about the world of recording and my career really took off.”

Compared with the Lion Studios set, the concert at The Star Theatre will be a much grander affair, with multiple musicians and traditional Malay dancers.

“We want to put on a show that is lively and entertaining,” says Nasir, whose last major performance in Singapore was as one of the artistes in Projek Kasih, a charity concert held in January.

His last solo concert here was held in 2018 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

One of the most acclaimed composers and producers in the Malay music industry today, Nasir originally wanted to be a painter.

In the 1970s, he graduated from Singapore’s Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts with a diploma in Western painting.

It was his friend, Wan Ibrahim, then the executive producer of record company Polygram Singapore, who roped him into the music industry by asking him to write lyrics for Alleycats.