Making it official on Valentine’s Day: Actors Richie Koh and Hayley Woo are dating

SINGAPORE – A new celebrity love match was made official on Valentine’s Day, as local actress Hayley Woo confirmed she is dating local actor Richie Koh.

Woo, 32, was initially evasive when approached by Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Feb 13, before she finally admitted that Koh, 30, is her boyfriend.

She told Shin Min that she could not recall how long they have been together, but said he is a “very romantic” boyfriend who sends her flowers and buys her food.

Woo, whose twin sister is actress Jayley Woo, said she and Koh did not plan to go public as she did not want the attention on their relationship to affect him.

Koh’s manager declined to comment on the couple when approached by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

Shin Min reported on Feb 14 that Koh had thanked “the person I love” in his acceptance speech after he won Best Actor for his portrayal of a man who is intellectually disabled in family drama Your World In Mine at the Star Awards in 2023.

He also admitted on a radio show that he has a girlfriend, but remained silent when asked if she is from the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, local actress Tay Ying, who went Instagram official with fellow Mediacorp artiste Wu Sihan in January, lamented on Instagram that they have not been able to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the actual day, as the head chef of his family’s Supply & Demand chain of restaurants is usually preparing meals “for other couples out there”.

The couple have been dating for about three years.

Tay, 27, wrote: “To me, that is so much more meaningful than keeping the day to ourselves. Happy Valentine’s Day @_wusihan_ , have a great day at work.”

Wu, 32, posted two photos of them together, writing: “Thank you for being my adventure partner in love and life. Happy Valentine’s Day, and here’s to many more journeys together.”