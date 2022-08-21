From grouper to Givenchy, prawns to Prada and clams to Coach, Terence Cao is covering the spectrum when it comes to his weekly live-stream selling on Facebook.
Strange bedfellows perhaps, but he believes it is a winning formula that serves both the broad and niche markets, straddling both necessity and luxury.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 21, 2022, with the headline Making extra $ on the side . Subscribe