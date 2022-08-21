Making extra $ on the side

More local celebrities are taking on side hustles in a bid to keep multiple revenue streams flowing in these volatile times. For some, it is about extra earning power. For others, skill expansion and finding new audiences are the best pay-offs

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

From grouper to Givenchy, prawns to Prada and clams to Coach, Terence Cao is covering the spectrum when it comes to his weekly live-stream selling on Facebook.

Strange bedfellows perhaps, but he believes it is a winning formula that serves both the broad and niche markets, straddling both necessity and luxury.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 21, 2022, with the headline Making extra $ on the side . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top