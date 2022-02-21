Making Chow Yun Fat run for days: Veteran HK director Mabel Cheung on making An Autumn's Tale

SINGAPORE - It might have been released more than 30 years ago, but An Autumn's Tale (1987), starring Cherie Chung and Chow Yun Fat, has hardly lost its wistful romantic glow.

While the film was set and shot in autumn in New York, the shoot was complicated by the late arrival of autumnal leaves.

The film's director, Mabel Cheung, decided to get some green leaves in Central Park painted red - with washable paint, she assured - but that still landed her in trouble.

"We were arrested after that and had to appear in court in front of a judge," Cheung, 71, said from Hong Kong during an online masterclass presented by the Asian Film Awards Academy in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society on Feb 19.

"The judge said, 'Why did you spray the trees with colour?' I said, 'Because it is beautiful'... And the judge asked, 'What if I went to Hong Kong and sprayed your trees red?' I said, 'Oh, you are welcome. If you spray them well and make them beautiful, why not?'

"The judge was really angry. Anyway, we were fined some money, that's all. I think it was worth it," she said to laughter from the audience at the Lido cinema.

A restored version of An Autumn's Tale, which won Best Film at the Hong Kong Film Awards and Best Actor for Chow at the Golden Horse Awards, was screened on Feb 19 before the masterclass. It did well at the box office and is ranked No. 49 on the Hong Kong Film Awards' Best 100 Chinese Motion Pictures list.

In the movie, Chow plays a roughneck (Samuel Pang) who does odd jobs in Manhattan, while Chung plays a Hong Kong student (Jennifer Lee) who goes to New York for further studies and stays in the same building as Pang, who is a distant relative.