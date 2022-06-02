Maestros on stage

Jeremy Monteiro: Celebrating 45 years in the industry

His name might be synonymous with jazz in Singapore. But for his upcoming Esplanade Concert Hall concerts on July 1 and 2, veteran musician-composer Jeremy Monteiro (right) will showcase a wide range of works that incorporates genres such as pop and classical.

The two shows mark the 61-year-old's 45th year in the music industry and are among the highlights of PopLore.

You put on many performances a year, both big and small. What has it been like for you now that pandemic-related restrictions on live performances have been eased?

From the late 1980s until about 2010, I did more than 250 performances a year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I did 80 to 90 shows a year. Now that things are opening up, I should be up to 50-plus shows for the rest of the year.

What will you play at the PopLore concerts?

It will be an eclectic selection of mostly jazz, and songs from my work in other genres such as pop and country. I am also excited about the addition of some symphonic jazz (a blend of jazz and classical music) items in the show.

What can you say about the musicians who will share the stage with you at the concerts?

There are too many to name and speak about here. I am very excited I managed to get the great Singapore vocal group Stardust to get back together and perform with me. I am also excited about my performance with Toby Tan, a talented 13-year-old pianist.

Not many musicians in Singapore share your longevity and success. What did you have to do to achieve both?

I guess I was able to combine a sustained dedication to my craft as a musician and an ability to touch audiences, many of whom have become solid supporters. I am truly grateful.

How has the music scene and industry in Singapore changed the most since you started out?

For one thing, the number of excellent young musicians in all genres is astonishing and inspiring. The government support for the arts is also stunning when compared with other countries.

What was your most memorable performance?

My main stage performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland in 1988 is very memorable. Seeing the audience give a standing ovation at the end of the show that lasted for what seemed like forever, and having that performance be broadcast all over the world, made it truly special.

It helped to launch my international career. What is your proudest piece of music? Seeing almost every Singaporean know and sing my song One People, One Nation, One Singapore, I suppose that is one.

The other is my co-composition with top Hong Kong guitarist Eugene Pao, From Paris To Segre, which I think is one of my strongest works.

What is the best advice you have for other musicians?

Do not spend too much money on things. Music is its own joyful reward. Save your money and you will have more time to do what you really love - making music.

Your wish for music made in Singapore is...

That we start to really go global.

But first, we need to get radio stations to stop giving the same old excuses about not playing local music.

If the United States or Canada did not just play local music and support it no matter what, it never would have gone global.