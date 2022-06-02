Maestros on stage

Jeremy Monteiro: Celebrating 45 years in the industry
His name might be synonymous with jazz in Singapore. But for his upcoming Esplanade Concert Hall concerts on July 1 and 2, veteran musician-composer Jeremy Monteiro (right) will showcase a wide range of works that incorporates genres such as pop and classical.
The two shows mark the 61-year-old's 45th year in the music industry and are among the highlights of PopLore.
You put on many performances a year, both big and small. What has it been like for you now that pandemic-related restrictions on live performances have been eased?
From the late 1980s until about 2010, I did more than 250 performances a year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I did 80 to 90 shows a year. Now that things are opening up, I should be up to 50-plus shows for the rest of the year.
What will you play at the PopLore concerts?
It will be an eclectic selection of mostly jazz, and songs from my work in other genres such as pop and country. I am also excited about the addition of some symphonic jazz (a blend of jazz and classical music) items in the show.
What can you say about the musicians who will share the stage with you at the concerts?
There are too many to name and speak about here. I am very excited I managed to get the great Singapore vocal group Stardust to get back together and perform with me. I am also excited about my performance with Toby Tan, a talented 13-year-old pianist.
Not many musicians in Singapore share your longevity and success. What did you have to do to achieve both?
I guess I was able to combine a sustained dedication to my craft as a musician and an ability to touch audiences, many of whom have become solid supporters. I am truly grateful.
How has the music scene and industry in Singapore changed the most since you started out?
For one thing, the number of excellent young musicians in all genres is astonishing and inspiring. The government support for the arts is also stunning when compared with other countries.
What was your most memorable performance?
My main stage performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland in 1988 is very memorable. Seeing the audience give a standing ovation at the end of the show that lasted for what seemed like forever, and having that performance be broadcast all over the world, made it truly special.
It helped to launch my international career. What is your proudest piece of music? Seeing almost every Singaporean know and sing my song One People, One Nation, One Singapore, I suppose that is one.
The other is my co-composition with top Hong Kong guitarist Eugene Pao, From Paris To Segre, which I think is one of my strongest works.
What is the best advice you have for other musicians?
Do not spend too much money on things. Music is its own joyful reward. Save your money and you will have more time to do what you really love - making music.
Your wish for music made in Singapore is...
That we start to really go global.
But first, we need to get radio stations to stop giving the same old excuses about not playing local music.
If the United States or Canada did not just play local music and support it no matter what, it never would have gone global.
Dick Lee: Pandemic breathed new life into his music
There is a lot more to Dick Lee (below), whose music career dates back to 1971, than just the famous songs he sang and composed, such as Fried Rice Paradise (1974) and Home (1998).
The 65-year-old's upcoming headlining concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall on June 18 will see him perform songs seldom played live, as well as new tracks he has been working on with his newly assembled band, Omnitones. The show is one of the highlights of PopLore.
You do many performances a year. What makes the PopLore concert special?
It is an honour to be included in the line-up, especially at this point of my career, when I have so much to share that has not been, or is seldom, heard.
What music will you play at the PopLore concert?
The biggest thing about the last two years for me is that I was reacquainted with my songwriting, thanks to staying home. I was most prolific from the 1970s to 1990s, but the 2000s saw me jaded and disillusioned with the industry. However, the last two years allowed me to reflect and gave new life to my music.
Having performed quite regularly over the last 10 years and played a repertoire of favourites, I thought this time, I would showcase some of my favourite but seldom-performed songs, along with new tunes.
Who are the musicians who will share the stage with you?
I considered how I would like to present the new songs and thought of developing them with a band.
I could not think of a band, so I looked through Instagram and encountered some talented young musicians I had never heard of. I contacted them, presented the idea and Omnitones were born. Working with them has been exhilarating - a combination of going back to my roots and a new experience.
Not many musicians in Singapore share your longevity and success. What did you have to do to achieve both?
It is important to keep evolving to stay relevant. Working with the next generation of artistes is also a great way to grow.
Another thing that has kept me going is having wide interests, which has brought many diverse opportunities to get involved in projects apart from music.
How has the music scene and industry in Singapore changed since you started out?
There are definitely more musicians, but perhaps the Internet has made it easier for them to get exposure. In my day, we had to work a lot harder to be seen and heard.
The issue today is whether it is possible to have a sustainable career in music. In that respect, I think the situation is pretty much the same. For example, I had to go to Japan in 1990 to build my career. Establishing myself in the region has contributed to my career continuity.
What was your most memorable performance?
My first show on my first Japan tour was like a dream. I never imagined I would be a full-time musician, touring with a band and playing my own songs. I always thought being a musician was limited to playing requests in a bar.
What is your proudest musical work?
Fried Rice Paradise, written in 1974, was my first attempt at writing a Singapore song, and the first time the notion of identity entered my mind and work. I still perform it today and, of course, it led to my writing Home some 25 years later.
What is the best advice you have for other musicians?
If you are a songwriter, be sure to infuse your identity in your writing, and to find it, experiment and write like a maniac.
Your wish for music made in Singapore is...
To have wider acceptance by Singaporeans by being given more exposure.